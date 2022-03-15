The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 March 15, 2022
SEOUL, Mar. 15 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.25 1.25
1-M 1.33 1.34
2-M 1.39 1.39
3-M 1.45 1.45
6-M 1.65 1.65
12-M 1.95 1.95
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
BTS' Seoul concert scores more than US$32 mln at global box office: report
-
(LEAD) BTS Seoul concerts attract 2.46 million fans around the world
-
(3rd LD) BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(9th LD) Yoon Suk-yeol elected president
Most Saved
-
(3rd LD) Yoon elected president after remarkably close race
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(2nd LD) Yoon vows closer cooperation with U.S. to deter N. Korea
-
Yoon vows to make relations with U.S. commensurate with those of allies promising to defend with blood
-
(3rd LD) Yoon says sure S. Korea-China relations will develop further
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 300,000 for 3rd day as omicron rages
-
(LEAD) BTS Seoul concerts attract 2.46 million fans around the world
-
BTS' Seoul concert scores more than US$32 mln at global box office: report
-
Woman pleads guilty to abandoning 4-yr-old daughter on deserted road at night
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 300,000 for 3rd day as omicron rages