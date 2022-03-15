Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 300,000 for 4th day amid omicron spread
SEOUL -- South Korea's new daily COVID-19 cases stayed above 300,000 for four straight days Tuesday as the country battles through the worst virus wave yet, sparked by the highly transmissible omicron variant.
The country added 362,338 new COVID-19 infections, mostly locally transmitted, putting the total caseload at 7,228,550, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
Seoul, Washington should boost trade partnership for next decade: official
SEOUL -- South Korea's trade chief said Monday it's time for Seoul and Washington to strengthen their economic partnership for the next 10 years based on their "fair and strategic" free trade agreement signed a decade ago.
In a seminar in Washington, D.C. on March 14, Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo said the Korea-U.S. free trade pact (KORUS FTA) was a "game changer" that transformed their economic partnership into a "fair and strategic" one.
-----------------
S. Korea to provide non-lethal military, medical supplies to Ukraine
SEOUL -- South Korea announced Tuesday it has decided to provide Ukraine with non-lethal military supplies, such as bulletproof helmets and blankets, as well as medical items.
Seoul's planned logistics support package worth 1 billion won (US$804,181) consists of about 20 items, including tents, meals, ready-to-eat (MREs), bedspreads and first-aid kits, the defense ministry said in response to Kyiv's repeated calls for support to help repel Russia's attack.
-----------------
S. Korea lowers travel alert level for some of Ethiopia
SEOUL -- South Korea said Tuesday it has eased a travel alert for its nationals on some regions of Ethiopia on Tuesday, as the civil war in the African nation has subsided in recent weeks.
The Level 3 alert, which was placed on all parts of Ethiopia, was lowered to the special advisory against overseas travels on the capital city of Addis Ababa and other provinces in the southwestern region, with the rest of the African nation still under Level 3, the second highest under the four-tier system, in accordance with the measure taken in November last year, according to the foreign ministry.
-----------------
52,684 students test positive for COVID-19 last week, more than double from week ago
SEOUL -- A total of 52,684 students from the kindergarten to the high school level tested positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, more than doubling from the previous week, the Seoul education office said Tuesday.
The tally from the week ending Sunday marks a steep hike from 25,122 cases a week earlier, and the rise was driven mainly by infections among elementary school students, the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education said.
-----------------
Yoon to benchmark U.S. personnel vetting system
SEOUL -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol plans to benchmark the U.S. personnel vetting system, and have the justice ministry and police take over the roles after abolishing the office of senior presidential secretary for civil affairs, his spokesperson said Tuesday.
"The office of the president will only have the role to recommend candidates. With regard to vetting senior officials, Cabinet members and others, we will have the justice ministry and police do it," spokesperson Kim Eun-hye told reporters at a press briefing.
-----------------
Samsung's foundry market share rises in Q4, narrowing down gap with TSMC: report
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. expanded its share of the global foundry market in the fourth quarter, slightly narrowing down the gap with the industry's leader TSMC, a report showed Tuesday.
The South Korean chipmaker's share rose 1.1 percentage points to reach 18.3 percent in the October-December period, according to market analyst firm TrendForce, while the dominant market player Taiwan's TSMC shed 1 percent to 52.1 percent.
-----------------
U.S. gov't raises alarm for financial institutions against business with N. Korea
SEOUL -- The U.S. Treasury Department has advised the country's financial institutions to be cautious about doing business involving North Korea, citing a recent decision of an intergovernmental body tasked with combating money laundering and terrorism financing, the department's website showed Tuesday.
The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) kept North Korea and Iran on the list of "high-risk jurisdictions" in the March 4 move, according to the department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network.
-----------------
Ex-vice FM to head transition team subcommittee for foreign affairs, security
SEOUL -- Former Vice Foreign Minister Kim Sung-han will lead a foreign affairs and security subcommittee of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's transition team, Yoon's spokesperson said Tuesday.
Kim, a Korea University professor, is a well-known international politics scholar and served as second vice foreign minister in 2012-13. He is a long-time friend of Yoon, as they went to the same elementary school, and is known as a foreign policy mentor for Yoon.
