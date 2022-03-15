Housing biz sentiment dips for 3rd month in March
SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's housing market sentiment shrank for the third straight month in March amid waning hopes of business improvements, a poll showed Tuesday.
The Korea Housing Institute said its housing business sentiment index (HBSI), based on a survey of about 500 construction firms, stood at 66.2 for this month, down 1.7 points from the previous month.
Yet March's on-month decrease was smaller than the previous month's decline of 9.7 points.
A reading below 100 means the number of companies forecasting worse business is larger than those expecting better times.
March's decline comes amid a downturn in nationwide housing prices due to government efforts to rein in high property costs and rising interest rates.
The HBSI for the South Korean capital of Seoul amounted to 83.6 for March, up 0.3 point from the prior month.
But the index for the rest of the country continued to go south, with the southeastern city of Daegu registering the lowest tally of 58.6, according to the institute.
(END)
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
BTS' Seoul concert scores more than US$32 mln at global box office: report
-
(LEAD) BTS Seoul concerts attract 2.46 million fans around the world
-
(3rd LD) BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(9th LD) Yoon Suk-yeol elected president
-
(3rd LD) Yoon elected president after remarkably close race
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(2nd LD) Yoon vows closer cooperation with U.S. to deter N. Korea
-
Yoon vows to make relations with U.S. commensurate with those of allies promising to defend with blood
-
(3rd LD) Yoon says sure S. Korea-China relations will develop further
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 300,000 for 3rd day as omicron rages
-
Woman pleads guilty to abandoning 4-yr-old daughter on deserted road at night
-
(LEAD) BTS Seoul concerts attract 2.46 million fans around the world
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 300,000 for 3rd day as omicron rages
-
BTS' Seoul concert scores more than US$32 mln at global box office: report