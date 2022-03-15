JYP Entertainment sets up U.S. arm to expand access to North American market
SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- JYP Entertainment, the K-pop label behind TWICE and Stray Kids, said Tuesday it has established a U.S. branch to expand its reach to the North American market.
"We have set up JYP USA to secure a foothold in the North American market, where the K-pop base continues to expand, and attempt a new strategic evolution," the company said in a release.
The local corporation will work to help JYP-managed artists' advance to the U.S. market in the future as well as to discover and nurture new talents in the region, according to the agency.
The establishment is the latest in the K-pop agency's efforts to expand its reach to the market.
Last month, JYP announced it has expanded its strategic partnership with U.S. Republic Records, one of the biggest American record labels owned by Universal Music Group, which began in 2020 with K-pop girl group TWICE. Republic Records will support the U.S. activities of JYP's other K-pop groups, including boy band Stray Kids and girl group ITZY, under the expanded alliance, according to the South Korean agency.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
BTS' Seoul concert scores more than US$32 mln at global box office: report
-
(LEAD) BTS Seoul concerts attract 2.46 million fans around the world
-
(3rd LD) BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(9th LD) Yoon Suk-yeol elected president
-
(3rd LD) Yoon elected president after remarkably close race
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(2nd LD) Yoon vows closer cooperation with U.S. to deter N. Korea
-
Yoon vows to make relations with U.S. commensurate with those of allies promising to defend with blood
-
(3rd LD) Yoon says sure S. Korea-China relations will develop further
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 300,000 for 3rd day as omicron rages
-
Woman pleads guilty to abandoning 4-yr-old daughter on deserted road at night
-
(LEAD) BTS Seoul concerts attract 2.46 million fans around the world
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 300,000 for 3rd day as omicron rages
-
BTS' Seoul concert scores more than US$32 mln at global box office: report