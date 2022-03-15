Yoon travels to wildfire-hit region, vows support for recovery
SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol traveled to the eastern coastal county of Uljin on Tuesday where he met with people displaced in the wake of a massive wildfire and promised support for quick recovery from damage.
Yoon flew by helicopter to Uljin, about 330 kilometers southeast of Seoul, in his second trip to the county after the first on March 4 when the wildfire broke out. Uljin is one of the hardest-hit regions in the wildfire that was put out only nine days after it started.
During the visit, Yoon met with displaced people and promised state support for recovery efforts.
The wildfires started in Uljin and became the country's most devastating on record as it spread to nearby areas in Gangwon Province. It took more than 213 hours to put out the main fire, the longest time ever to extinguish such a blaze since related data was first compiled in 1986.
It was also Yoon's second public outing as the president-elect. He visited Seoul's Namdaemun Market on Monday to meet with small merchants hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
