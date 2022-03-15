Military reports 2,291 more COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- The military on Tuesday reported 2,291 additional COVID-19 cases, setting a fresh high and raising the total caseload among its domestic personnel to 40,652.
The new cases included 1,625 from the Army, 283 from the Air Force, 190 from the Navy, 124 from the Marine Corps and 96 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry.
There were also eight cases from the Joint Chiefs of Staff, seven from the ministry and three from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.
Currently, 10,750 military personnel are under treatment.
