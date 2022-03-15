U.S. Forces Korea beefs up air defense exercise to counter N.K. missile threats
SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) has reinforced its air defense exercise in the wake of recent North Korean missile launches, its officials said Tuesday, highlighting its security commitment to defend South Korea "against any threat and adversary."
Armed with Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missile interceptors, the USFK's 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade recently increased the "intensity" of its readiness certification exercise, they said.
The unit validated their mission requirements "by moving to a remote location, occupying its wartime defensive position, emplacing the Patriot missile system, and executing air and missile defense operations under a simulated combat scenario," the USFK said in a press release.
"While this type of training is routinely conducted by U.S. Patriot batteries across the ROK, its increased intensity of its certification underscores the seriousness USFK takes against the DPRK's recent missile launch behavior," it added. "USFK remains at a high level of readiness and continues to maintain a robust combined defense posture to protect the ROK against any threat or adversary."
The ROK and the DPRK stand for the official names of South and North Korea -- the Republic of Korea and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, respectively.
The strengthening of the exercise comes amid concerns the North could conduct another intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system test under the disguise of a satellite development project.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
BTS' Seoul concert scores more than US$32 mln at global box office: report
-
(LEAD) BTS Seoul concerts attract 2.46 million fans around the world
-
(3rd LD) BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(9th LD) Yoon Suk-yeol elected president
-
(3rd LD) Yoon elected president after remarkably close race
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(2nd LD) Yoon vows closer cooperation with U.S. to deter N. Korea
-
Yoon vows to make relations with U.S. commensurate with those of allies promising to defend with blood
-
(3rd LD) Yoon says sure S. Korea-China relations will develop further
-
Woman pleads guilty to abandoning 4-yr-old daughter on deserted road at night
-
(LEAD) BTS Seoul concerts attract 2.46 million fans around the world
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 300,000 for 3rd day as omicron rages
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 300,000 for 3rd day as omicron rages
-
BTS' Seoul concert scores more than US$32 mln at global box office: report