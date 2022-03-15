KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DB HiTek 68,100 DN 200
Hanwha 30,350 DN 50
CJ 79,200 DN 800
SK hynix 112,500 DN 3,500
Youngpoong 657,000 DN 10,000
HyundaiEng&Const 48,400 DN 1,050
CUCKOO HOMESYS 37,400 UP 100
SamsungF&MIns 183,000 DN 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 18,300 UP 250
Kogas 40,600 DN 1,550
ORION Holdings 13,700 UP 50
NEXENTIRE 6,000 DN 20
CHONGKUNDANG 96,800 DN 100
KCC 318,500 DN 11,000
SKBP 89,600 UP 1,300
AmoreG 42,700 DN 450
HyundaiMtr 163,000 DN 1,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 77,700 DN 400
HYUNDAI STEEL 38,600 DN 900
Shinsegae 253,500 DN 3,000
BoryungPharm 12,800 UP 150
Nongshim 281,000 DN 4,000
SGBC 60,900 DN 500
POSCO CHEMICAL 96,600 DN 2,300
Hyosung 83,300 DN 400
LOTTE 30,750 DN 450
SamsungElec 69,500 DN 700
DB INSURANCE 58,100 DN 400
GCH Corp 22,550 UP 300
SLCORP 22,350 UP 50
Yuhan 59,000 UP 1,300
NHIS 11,300 0
LotteChilsung 155,000 DN 3,500
DongwonInd 214,000 UP 5,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,520 DN 30
POSCO 282,000 DN 5,000
BukwangPharm 12,400 UP 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 83,000 0
Daewoong 31,950 UP 400
TaekwangInd 1,000,000 DN 5,000
