KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SSANGYONGCNE 8,020 DN 70
KAL 29,250 UP 550
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,240 UP 70
LG Corp. 70,900 DN 1,500
SKNetworks 4,500 DN 10
DongkukStlMill 16,450 DN 750
TaihanElecWire 1,395 DN 10
Hyundai M&F INS 29,150 UP 150
LX INT 30,050 DN 1,200
Daesang 21,900 DN 50
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 80,400 UP 100
ShinhanGroup 37,900 UP 250
HITEJINRO 37,250 UP 100
CJ LOGISTICS 133,500 DN 4,000
DOOSAN 119,000 DN 8,500
DL 58,600 DN 700
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,200 UP 50
KIA CORP. 69,200 UP 400
ShinpoongPharm 38,700 UP 1,950
Hansae 23,700 UP 2,200
HDC-OP 16,200 DN 200
LS 51,200 UP 100
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES109500 DN4000
GC Corp 192,000 UP 6,000
GS E&C 46,950 DN 1,250
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 487,000 DN 4,000
KPIC 155,500 DN 3,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,060 DN 150
SKC 125,000 DN 1,000
GS Retail 28,200 UP 250
Ottogi 420,000 DN 3,000
SK Discovery 38,600 DN 200
MERITZ SECU 5,690 DN 30
HtlShilla 77,600 DN 1,900
Hanmi Science 42,000 UP 200
SamsungElecMech 151,000 DN 1,000
KSOE 89,000 DN 3,900
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 34,150 DN 1,100
MS IND 22,600 DN 100
OCI 108,000 DN 5,500
(MORE)
-
