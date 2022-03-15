KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LS ELECTRIC 46,750 UP 750
KorZinc 583,000 DN 7,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,530 DN 270
HyundaiMipoDock 80,200 DN 3,200
IS DONGSEO 56,800 DN 1,800
S-Oil 82,600 DN 2,900
LG Innotek 341,000 UP 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 200,500 DN 500
HMM 31,800 DN 2,700
HYUNDAI WIA 58,500 0
KumhoPetrochem 150,000 DN 1,500
Hanssem 87,800 UP 1,000
ZINUS 75,500 UP 600
Hanchem 195,500 DN 2,500
DWS 53,900 UP 200
KEPCO 24,500 DN 50
SamsungSecu 40,300 DN 850
KG DONGBU STL 10,500 DN 250
Mobis 204,500 DN 1,000
SKTelecom 57,800 DN 1,500
SNT MOTIV 40,800 DN 650
HyundaiElev 36,400 DN 400
HANWHA AEROSPACE 52,100 DN 2,600
SAMSUNG SDS 137,500 DN 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 37,150 DN 1,450
KUMHOTIRE 3,900 DN 35
Hanon Systems 11,300 DN 200
SK 233,500 DN 4,000
S-1 67,100 DN 1,300
COWAY 66,700 UP 600
LOTTE SHOPPING 89,700 DN 500
IBK 10,450 DN 100
Asiana Airlines 20,050 UP 1,250
DONGSUH 26,450 UP 500
SamsungEng 26,350 DN 1,500
SAMSUNG C&T 113,500 DN 1,000
PanOcean 7,210 DN 370
SAMSUNG CARD 32,000 0
CheilWorldwide 22,300 UP 200
KT 33,100 UP 300
