KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL144000 DN500
LOTTE TOUR 18,100 UP 100
LG Uplus 13,900 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 59,800 DN 200
KT&G 81,300 0
DHICO 22,300 DN 1,050
Doosanfc 40,000 UP 300
LG Display 19,200 UP 650
Handsome 34,550 0
Kangwonland 27,100 DN 450
NAVER 327,500 DN 1,500
Kakao 103,000 DN 500
NCsoft 440,000 DN 4,500
KIWOOM 93,400 DN 2,700
DSME 23,750 DN 1,250
HDSINFRA 6,580 DN 260
DWEC 7,100 DN 200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,300 DN 350
CJ CheilJedang 339,000 DN 4,500
KEPCO KPS 42,400 DN 1,200
LGH&H 832,000 DN 9,000
LGCHEM 439,000 DN 18,000
KEPCO E&C 88,900 DN 4,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,950 DN 350
LGELECTRONICS 123,000 UP 1,000
Celltrion 180,000 DN 500
Huchems 21,500 DN 50
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 57,500 DN 500
DAEWOONG PHARM 169,000 UP 7,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 76,000 DN 1,100
KIH 74,400 DN 1,700
GS 39,700 DN 1,150
CJ CGV 26,450 UP 650
LIG Nex1 73,100 DN 3,000
Fila Holdings 32,900 UP 550
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 166,000 DN 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 47,450 UP 1,050
HANWHA LIFE 2,870 DN 45
AMOREPACIFIC 153,500 DN 500
FOOSUNG 17,050 DN 800
