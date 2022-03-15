KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SK Innovation 191,500 DN 4,000
POONGSAN 32,250 DN 1,350
KBFinancialGroup 56,700 UP 900
Youngone Corp 45,100 UP 1,250
CSWIND 61,700 DN 3,300
GKL 14,700 UP 100
KOLON IND 56,900 UP 400
HanmiPharm 271,000 UP 6,500
Meritz Financial 34,100 UP 2,350
BNK Financial Group 7,620 UP 10
emart 135,500 DN 1,000
HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY 30,000 DN 150
KOLMAR KOREA 41,050 DN 700
PIAM 43,200 UP 600
HANJINKAL 52,000 DN 300
DoubleUGames 50,300 UP 100
CUCKOO 17,350 DN 100
COSMAX 75,800 DN 1,600
MANDO 43,150 UP 600
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 811,000 UP 12,000
Doosan Bobcat 38,050 DN 1,150
H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,500 UP 250
Netmarble 109,500 UP 3,500
KRAFTON 277,500 DN 3,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS 51,400 DN 1,300
ORION 81,600 UP 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,900 DN 200
BGF Retail 173,000 UP 2,000
SKCHEM 112,500 DN 2,500
HYOSUNG TNC 466,500 DN 16,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 475,500 DN 17,000
SKBS 136,000 DN 11,000
WooriFinancialGroup 14,450 UP 200
KakaoBank 52,500 UP 2,700
HYBE 273,000 DN 12,000
SK ie technology 105,500 DN 3,000
LG Energy Solution 359,500 DN 4,000
DL E&C 129,500 DN 6,500
kakaopay 138,000 UP 2,000
SKSQUARE 51,300 DN 900
(END)
