Seoul stocks retreat for 3rd day ahead of Fed meeting
SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks retreated for a third consecutive session on Tuesday, as investors were in wait-and-see mode ahead of the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee meeting. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 24.12 points, or 0.91 percent, to close at 2,621.53 points.
Trading volume was moderate at about 593 million shares worth some 9.4 trillion won (US$7.6 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 569 to 288.
Foreigners sold a net 673 billion won, while institutions bought 37 billion won and retail investors purchased 608 billion won.
Stocks opened weak, taking a cue from the overnight Wall Street losses.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite lost 2.04 percent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed flat.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to start hiking the interest rates from near zero this week, as the Ukraine conflict could further jack up U.S. inflation.
South Korean stocks also came under selling pressure in line with their Asian peers' moves amid a looming conflict between Beijing and Washington over the former's support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"The possibility of China's support of Russia seems to have raised concerns about aggravating U.S.-China tensions, which triggered an outflow of foreign cash," Meritz Securities analyst Lee Jin-woo said.
"Investors' wariness about the Fed's rate hikes also weighed on the KOSPI," he added.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics decreased 1 percent to 69,500 won, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 3.02 percent to 112,500 won.
Chemical heavyweight LG Chem lost 3.94 percent to 439,000 won, and top carmaker Hyundai Motor moved down 0.91 percent to 163,000 won.
Among gainers, financial heavyweight KB Financial Group added 1.61 percent to 56,700 won, with bank heavyweight Kakao Bank jumping 5.42 percent to 52,500 won.
The local currency closed at 1,242.8 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.5 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
