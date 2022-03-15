Hyosung Group chairman fined 200 mln won over unfair biz practice
SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- Hyosung Group Chairman Cho Hyun-joon was sentenced to 200 million won in fines (US$161,100) on Tuesday for providing illicit financial aid to a cash-strapped affiliate of the conglomerate.
Cho was indicted in December 2019 on charges of giving financial aid to the affiliate, Galaxia Electronics Co. (GE), a LED display manufacturer, through a total return swap (TRS) deal with a special purpose company created by Hyosung Investment & Development Corp.
The Seoul Central District Court found Cho guilty of the charges and sentenced him to the fine, saying that using an affiliate for the benefit of the owner family can impede management transparency, infringe upon creditor interests and negatively affect the economy.
Hyosung Investment was also sentenced to 50 million won in fines.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
BTS' Seoul concert scores more than US$32 mln at global box office: report
-
(LEAD) BTS Seoul concerts attract 2.46 million fans around the world
-
(3rd LD) BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(9th LD) Yoon Suk-yeol elected president
-
(3rd LD) Yoon elected president after remarkably close race
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(2nd LD) Yoon vows closer cooperation with U.S. to deter N. Korea
-
Yoon vows to make relations with U.S. commensurate with those of allies promising to defend with blood
-
(3rd LD) Yoon says sure S. Korea-China relations will develop further
-
Woman pleads guilty to abandoning 4-yr-old daughter on deserted road at night
-
(LEAD) BTS Seoul concerts attract 2.46 million fans around the world
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 300,000 for 3rd day as omicron rages
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 300,000 for 3rd day as omicron rages
-
BTS' Seoul concert scores more than US$32 mln at global box office: report