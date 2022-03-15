S. Korean Bond Yields on March 15, 2022
All News 16:33 March 15, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.548 1.560 -1.2
2-year TB 2.071 2.059 +1.2
3-year TB 2.285 2.283 +0.2
10-year TB 2.753 2.739 +1.4
2-year MSB 2.004 2.021 -1.7
3-year CB (AA-) 2.965 2.947 +1.8
91-day CD 1.500 1.500 0.0
(END)
