Hysonic to raise 1 bln won via stock offering

All News 17:47 March 15, 2022

SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- Hysonic Co.on Tuesday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 1 billion won (US$804,634). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 500,000 common shares at a price of 2,000 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
