Average gasoline price tops 2,000 won per liter for first time in 9 years
SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- The average price of regular gasoline in South Korea on Tuesday exceeded 2,000 won (US$1.61) per liter for the first time in 9 1/2 years amid global supply concerns following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The average retail gas price across the country reached 2,000.95 won per liter in the afternoon, up 12.91 won from the previous day, according to Opinet, a website operated by the state-run Korea National Oil Corp.
It is the first time the nationwide average has broken the threshold since the fourth week of October 2012, when the price was 2,003.7 won.
The average price in Seoul topped 2,000 won last week and reached 2,086 won Tuesday, up 19 won from the previous day.
The latest surge came as the Ukraine conflict has sparked fears over global oil supply disruptions. Russia is one of the world's major exporters of oil and natural gas.
Early this month, the government extended its 20-percent fuel tax cuts by three months until end-July. A 20-percent cut translates to a reduction of 164 won per liter of gasoline and 116 won per liter of diesel at gas stations.
The government said a further cut will be possible depending on the oil price trend. The upper limit for a fuel tax cut is 30 percent.
(END)
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
BTS' Seoul concert scores more than US$32 mln at global box office: report
-
Hybe's Bang to get honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
(LEAD) BTS Seoul concerts attract 2.46 million fans around the world
-
(3rd LD) BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(3rd LD) Yoon elected president after remarkably close race
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(2nd LD) Yoon vows closer cooperation with U.S. to deter N. Korea
-
Yoon vows to make relations with U.S. commensurate with those of allies promising to defend with blood
-
(3rd LD) Yoon says sure S. Korea-China relations will develop further
-
Hybe's Bang to get honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
Woman pleads guilty to abandoning 4-yr-old daughter on deserted road at night
-
(LEAD) BTS Seoul concerts attract 2.46 million fans around the world
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 300,000 for 3rd day as omicron rages
-
Yoon discusses N. Korea, Ukraine crisis with British PM