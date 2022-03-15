U.S. conducts carrier-based air demonstration in Yellow Sea in show of force against N.K. missile launches
SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. military conducted a carrier-based air demonstration in the Yellow Sea Tuesday to show its "resolve and commitment" to regional allies in the wake of recent North Korean missile launches.
The demonstration was conducted in international airspace by 4th and 5th generation aircraft from the USS Abraham Lincoln, along with regionally-based U.S. Air Force aircraft, according to the U.S. 7th Fleet.
The show of force came after Pyongyang conducted what it claimed to be "reconnaissance satellite" development tests, on Feb. 27 and March 5, which Seoul and Washington have criticized as intercontinental ballistic missile system tests.
