Top trade officials of S. Korea, U.S. to mark 10th anniversary of free trade agreement
By Byun Duk-kun
DETROIT, March 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai will travel to the city of Auburn, Michigan this week to mark the 10th anniversary of the implementation of the Korea-U.S. free trade agreement (KORUS FTA).
The two will arrive here Wednesday for a visit to a factory in Auburn that is owned and run by South Korea's SK Group, highlighting the growing economic cooperation between the two allies.
"Ambassador Tai, Congressman Dan Kildee (MI-05), and South Korea Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo will tour and meet with business executives from SK Siltron CSS on the 10th anniversary of the U.S.-Korea Free Trade Agreement's entry into force," the office of the USTR said earlier.
The bilateral trade pact was enacted 10 years ago Tuesday. SK Siltron CSS produces silicon carbide (SIC) wafers, a key component in the production of semiconductors for electric vehicles and other uses.
Their trip follows their meeting in Washington on Tuesday where they discussed ways to further expand their countries' economic and trade cooperation.
Bilateral trade between South Korea and the U.S. has jumped nearly 70 percent since the FTA was enacted, with their trade of goods coming to US$169.1 billion last year, compared with $100.8 billion in 2011, according to South Korean government data.
Yeo earlier said their bilateral investment has more than doubled in both directions over the cited period.
"It is a fact that KORUS FTA expanded the size of the trade pipe between our two countries over 70 percent over the past decade, double and triple investment flow in both directions," he told a seminar in Washington on Monday.
"I'd like to emphasize that the decade long KORUS FTA was a game changer, which fundamentally transformed the nature of KORUS partnership into an equal and strategic partnership," he added.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
Hybe's Bang to get honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
BTS' Seoul concert scores more than US$32 mln at global box office: report
-
(LEAD) BTS Seoul concerts attract 2.46 million fans around the world
-
(3rd LD) BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(3rd LD) Yoon elected president after remarkably close race
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(2nd LD) Yoon vows closer cooperation with U.S. to deter N. Korea
-
Yoon vows to make relations with U.S. commensurate with those of allies promising to defend with blood
-
(3rd LD) Yoon says sure S. Korea-China relations will develop further
-
Hybe's Bang to get honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is alive in Ukraine
-
Defense ministry compound in Yongsan emerges as new venue for Yoon's presidential office
-
Yoon discusses N. Korea, Ukraine crisis with British PM
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 300,000 for 4th day amid omicron spread