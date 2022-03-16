Korean-language dailies

-- Transition team considers moving presidential office to Yongsan (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Yoon to send special envoy to U.S. (Kookmin Daily)

-- President-elect to hold luncheon meeting with President Moon today (Donga Ilbo)

-- N. Korea seen preparing for imminent ICBM test (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Daily COVID-19 infections near 500,000 (Segye Times)

-- Yoon says to speed up Shin-Hanul No. 3, No. 4 reactors (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Yoon to send special envoys to U.S., EU (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Yoon to ask Moon to grant pardon for ex-President Lee (Hankyoreh)

-- Daily COVID-19 infections expected to reach 500,000 (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Defense ministry in Yongsan emerges as presidential office (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Daily COVID-19 infections near 500,000 (Korea Economic Daily)

