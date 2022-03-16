(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on March 16)

Moon and Yoon should take a first step on this path to national integration. Former president Lee Myung-bak, at the age of 81, has been behind bars for 27 months after he was sentenced to 17 years in jail for bribery and embezzlement in October 2020. But the charges against him were not directly related to state affairs. Lee was indicted for forcing Samsumg Group to pay the legal expenses needed to defend himself in a suit filed against an auto parts supplier effectively owned by him. Claiming he was not the owner of the company, Lee branded the sentence a "political retribution for the [tragic] death of former President Roh Moon-hyun."