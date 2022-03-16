Air Busan expands flights to Saipan amid vaccinations
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- Air Busan Co., a budget carrier unit of Asiana Airlines Inc., said Wednesday it has expanded flights on the Busan-Saipan route to preemptively respond to pent-up travel demand amid rising vaccinations and eased virus curbs.
On Jan. 23, Air Busan began to offer one flight per week on the Saipan route following a travel bubble agreement with Saipan, a quarantine-free travel partnership between two or more cities or countries with similar levels of COVID-19 cases.
Starting Wednesday, the low-cost carrier will fly two flights per week to Saipan, the company said in a statement.
On top of five domestic routes, the company currently offers flights on two international routes -- the southern port city of Busan to Qingdao, China, and Saipan -- sharply down from 25 international routes before the pandemic hit the airline industry.
It has 25 A321 chartered planes, but half of them are parked due to the prolonged pandemic.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
Hybe's Bang to get honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
BTS' Seoul concert scores more than US$32 mln at global box office: report
-
(LEAD) BTS Seoul concerts attract 2.46 million fans around the world
-
(3rd LD) BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(3rd LD) Yoon elected president after remarkably close race
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(2nd LD) Yoon vows closer cooperation with U.S. to deter N. Korea
-
Yoon vows to make relations with U.S. commensurate with those of allies promising to defend with blood
-
(3rd LD) Yoon says sure S. Korea-China relations will develop further
-
Hybe's Bang to get honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is alive in Ukraine
-
(4th LD) S. Korea reports all-time high of 441,423 daily COVID-19 cases
-
Defense ministry compound in Yongsan emerges as new venue for Yoon's presidential office
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 300,000 for 4th day amid omicron spread