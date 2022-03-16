Job growth extended for 12th month in Feb. amid economic recovery
By Kim Soo-yeon
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported job additions for the 12th straight month in February as the job market has improved amid the economic recovery, data showed Wednesday.
The number of employed people came to 27.4 million last month, up 1.04 million from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
The tally was lower than an on-year increase of 1.14 million in January, the largest in almost 22 years, but the number of employed people grew by more than 1 million for the second straight month.
The number of employed people has also increased every month since March last year.
The employment rate of people aged 15 and older rose 2 percentage points on-year to 60.6 percent last month. It marked the highest for any February since the statistics agency began compiling related data in July 1982.
The country's jobless rate fell 1.5 percentage points on-year to 3.4 percent last month.
The Bank of Korea said the South Korean economy could grow 3 percent this year after a 4 percent expansion last year, the fastest growth in 11 years.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
Hybe's Bang to get honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
BTS' Seoul concert scores more than US$32 mln at global box office: report
-
(LEAD) BTS Seoul concerts attract 2.46 million fans around the world
-
(3rd LD) BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(3rd LD) Yoon elected president after remarkably close race
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(2nd LD) Yoon vows closer cooperation with U.S. to deter N. Korea
-
Yoon vows to make relations with U.S. commensurate with those of allies promising to defend with blood
-
(3rd LD) Yoon says sure S. Korea-China relations will develop further
-
Hybe's Bang to get honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is alive in Ukraine
-
(4th LD) S. Korea reports all-time high of 441,423 daily COVID-19 cases
-
Defense ministry compound in Yongsan emerges as new venue for Yoon's presidential office
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 300,000 for 4th day amid omicron spread