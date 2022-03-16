Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 March 16, 2022
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 16/03 Sunny 10
Incheon 12/04 Cloudy 10
Suwon 16/03 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 18/04 Sunny 10
Daejeon 20/03 Sunny 10
Chuncheon 18/01 Sunny 0
Gangneung 19/08 Sunny 0
Jeonju 19/04 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 22/05 Cloudy 20
Jeju 19/10 Cloudy 20
Daegu 22/05 Sunny 10
Busan 19/09 Cloudy 20
