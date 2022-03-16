Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 March 16, 2022

SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 16/03 Sunny 10

Incheon 12/04 Cloudy 10

Suwon 16/03 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 18/04 Sunny 10

Daejeon 20/03 Sunny 10

Chuncheon 18/01 Sunny 0

Gangneung 19/08 Sunny 0

Jeonju 19/04 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 22/05 Cloudy 20

Jeju 19/10 Cloudy 20

Daegu 22/05 Sunny 10

Busan 19/09 Cloudy 20

