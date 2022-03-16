Seoul mayor to return to work this week following at-home virus treatment
All News 11:15 March 16, 2022
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon plans to return to work this week after ending his at-home isolation treatment for his COVID-19 infection, officials said Wednesday.
Oh, who tested positive for the virus last week, will finish his seven-day isolation Thursday and return to his office Friday. He plans to attend the opening ceremony of the 2022 Seoul Fashion Week at the Seoul Museum of Craft Art scheduled Friday.
According to officials, Oh has been overseeing the city government's management through remote meetings with his staff while at home.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
