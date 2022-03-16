N. Korea seems to have failed in projectile launch: S. Korean military
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Wednesday fired an unidentified projectile, but the launch appears to have failed soon after liftoff, South Korea's military said.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said the North launched the projectile from the Sunan area in Pyongyang at 9:30 a.m. Other Details were not immediately available.
"The intelligence authorities of South Korea and the U.S. are conducting an additional analysis," the JCS said in a text message sent to reporters.
Speculation has been widespread that Pyongyang could conduct an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system test under the disguise of a satellite development project.
Last Friday, the allies accused the North of having tested a new ICBM system on Feb. 27 and March 5 ahead of a full-range launch, rejecting the North's claim that the tests were meant to develop a "reconnaissance satellite."
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
Hybe's Bang to get honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
BTS' Seoul concert scores more than US$32 mln at global box office: report
-
(LEAD) BTS Seoul concerts attract 2.46 million fans around the world
-
(3rd LD) BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(3rd LD) Yoon elected president after remarkably close race
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(2nd LD) Yoon vows closer cooperation with U.S. to deter N. Korea
-
Yoon vows to make relations with U.S. commensurate with those of allies promising to defend with blood
-
(3rd LD) Yoon says sure S. Korea-China relations will develop further
-
Hybe's Bang to get honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is alive in Ukraine
-
(4th LD) S. Korea reports all-time high of 441,423 daily COVID-19 cases
-
Defense ministry compound in Yongsan emerges as new venue for Yoon's presidential office
-
(URGENT) N. Korea seems to have failed in unidentified projectile launch: S. Korean military