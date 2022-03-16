U.N. aviation agency voices concern over recent N.K missile launches
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) expressed concern Wednesday about North Korea's continued missile launches, stressing the move poses a "serious risk" to international civil aviation.
The Montreal-based U.N. agency's governing body reiterated its concern over the North's recent "unannounced missiles launches which pose a serious risk to international civil aviation," according to a statement posted on its website.
"As an ICAO Member State, the DPRK is expected to notify adjacent countries of any activity or incident arising from its territory which may pose risks to nearby civil aviation routes or operations," it added, using the acronym for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
Earlier in the day, the North fired an unidentified projectile, but the launch seems to have ended in a failure, South Korea's military announced.
Pyongyang conducted what it claimed to be "reconnaissance satellite" development tests on Feb. 27 and March 5, which Seoul and Washington have labeled as intercontinental ballistic missile system tests.
