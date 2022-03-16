Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea's auto exports up 5.1 pct in February

All News 13:17 March 16, 2022

SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's car exports expanded more than 5 percent in February on increased production capacity, despite a global shortage of automotive chips, data showed Wednesday.

Outbound shipments of automobiles stood at 167,682 units last month, up 5.1 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

In terms of value, auto exports also increased 9.1 percent on-year to US$3.84 billion last month.

Industry watchers attributed the solid gain in exports to a slight increase in auto production despite the chip shortage, as well as brisk overseas sales of eco-friendly vehicles.

Domestic production of automobiles rose 1.2 percent on-year to 263,959 units last month thanks to automakers' completion of new production lines.

Overseas shipments of green vehicles soared 51.9 percent on-year to 39,256 units in February, with those of electric vehicles nearly doubling to 17,645.

Exports of auto parts decreased 1.1 percent on-year to $1.78 billion last month due to the shortage of automotive chips.

Sales of locally made automobiles gained 2.3 percent on-year to 103,097 units in February. But those of imported cars sank 12.1 percent to 19,832, marking the sixth consecutive month of on-year declines, according to the data.

S. Korea's auto exports up 5.1 pct in February - 1


(END)

Keywords
#auto exports
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!