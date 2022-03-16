Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Keyeast to raise 1.3 bln won via stock offering

All News 13:38 March 16, 2022

SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- Keyeast Co. on Wednesday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 1.3 billion won(US$1.1 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 104,773 common shares at a price of 12,466 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
