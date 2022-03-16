U.S. condemns N. Korea's ballistic missile launch, urges Pyongyang to engage in dialogue
WASHINGTON, March 16 (Yonhap) -- The United States on Wednesday condemned North Korea's latest missile launch while confirming the North has fired a ballistic missile.
"The United States condemns the DPRK's ballistic missile launch," a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State told Yonhap News Agency in an email.
Seoul earlier said the North fired an unidentified projectile early Wednesday (Seoul time) but that more analysis was required to determine the type of missile launched.
"Like the DPRK's recent test of two intercontinental ballistic missiles, this launch is a clear violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions, and demonstrates the threat the DPRK's unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs pose to the DPRK's neighbors and the region as a whole," the department spokesperson added, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
