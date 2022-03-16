Military reports 2,213 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:12 March 16, 2022
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- The military on Wednesday reported 2,213 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its domestic personnel to 42,856.
The new cases included 1,222 from the Army, 336 from the Air Force, 264 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry, 188 from the Marine Corps and 168 from the Navy.
There were also 22 cases from the ministry, seven cases from the Joint Chiefs of Staff and six from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.
Currently, 11,416 military personnel are under treatment.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
Hybe's Bang to get honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
BTS' Seoul concert scores more than US$32 mln at global box office: report
-
(LEAD) BTS Seoul concerts attract 2.46 million fans around the world
-
(3rd LD) BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
Most Saved
-
(3rd LD) Yoon elected president after remarkably close race
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(2nd LD) Yoon vows closer cooperation with U.S. to deter N. Korea
-
Yoon vows to make relations with U.S. commensurate with those of allies promising to defend with blood
-
(3rd LD) Yoon says sure S. Korea-China relations will develop further
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is alive in Ukraine
-
Hybe's Bang to get honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases surpass somber 400,000 milestone amid omicron wave
-
(4th LD) S. Korea reports all-time high of 441,423 daily COVID-19 cases
-
(URGENT) N. Korea seems to have failed in unidentified projectile launch: S. Korean military