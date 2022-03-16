Ex-President Park to be discharged from hospital no later than this month
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- Former President Park Geun-hye is expected to be discharged from the hospital no later than this month, her aides said Wednesday, as she prepares to move into a new residence in her hometown of Daegu.
Park has been staying in a hospital in Seoul for treatment even after she was set free under the presidential pardon in December.
The exact date of Park's discharge has not been determined, but she could leave the hospital as early as next week, according to her aides.
Park, 70, completed her address change to the new residence in Daegu on March 2, and workers were seen moving a load of items from the house two days later, prompting speculation that her discharge is imminent.
The political community has been watching Park's move closely, as she previously said she could release a public message upon her discharge.
In particular, observers are keeping an eye on whether Park will mention President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol in her message.
Yoon, a former prosecutor, headed the investigation of Park's corruption scandal that eventually led to her impeachment, ouster from office and imprisonment in 2017.
During his campaigning, Yoon said he is sorry for the corruption probe of Park, as he apparently tried to sort out their troubled past relationship to consolidate conservative voters for the presidential election.
Park served four years and nine months in prison before the pardon.
Meanwhile, supporters of Park plan to hold a welcoming ceremony for her in front of her new residence Friday.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
