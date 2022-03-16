(LEAD) Hyundai to produce IONIQ 5 in Indonesia plant
(ATTN: UPDATES with details in paras 3-4; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. said Wednesday it will produce the IONIQ 5 all-electric model in its first manufacturing plant in Southeast Asia.
Hyundai Motor completed the 150,000 unit-a-year plant in the Deltamas industrial complex near Cikarang, 40 kilometers east of Jakarta, in December.
The Indonesian plant is already producing the compact Creta SUV, a strategic model for the region, and is expected to churn out the Santa Fe SUV in the first half and a small multi-purpose vehicle in the second half.
Most of the vehicles to be produced in the plant will be sold in Indonesia and exported to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations markets, Hyundai said in a statement.
Hyundai plans to invest 1.92 trillion won (US$1.55 billion) in the plant and increase its output capacity to 250,000 units, the company said in a statement.
The company did not provide a time frame for the investment and capacity expansion.
"Hyundai will keep contributing to the establishment of the EV ecosystem in Indonesia through synergies with the battery plant that we are currently developing," Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Euisun Chung said in the plant's inauguration ceremony in Cikarang.
Hyundai is also working with LG Energy Solution Ltd., South Korea's leading car battery maker, to build a battery cell factory in Karawang, Indonesia, with a target to start production in 2024.
The maker of the Sonata sedan and the Santa Fe SUV will help the Indonesian government in its plans to convert 130,000 units of public vehicles to electric ones by 2030, the statement said.
It has seven domestic plants -- five in Ulsan, one in Asan and one in Jeonju -- and 11 overseas plants -- four in China and one each in the United States, the Czech Republic, Turkey, Russia, India, Brazil and Indonesia. Their combined capacity reaches 5.65 million vehicles.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
Hybe's Bang to get honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
BTS' Seoul concert scores more than US$32 mln at global box office: report
-
(LEAD) BTS Seoul concerts attract 2.46 million fans around the world
-
(3rd LD) BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(3rd LD) Yoon elected president after remarkably close race
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(2nd LD) Yoon vows closer cooperation with U.S. to deter N. Korea
-
Yoon vows to make relations with U.S. commensurate with those of allies promising to defend with blood
-
(3rd LD) Yoon says sure S. Korea-China relations will develop further
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is alive in Ukraine
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases surpass somber 400,000 milestone amid omicron wave
-
Hybe's Bang to get honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
(4th LD) S. Korea reports all-time high of 441,423 daily COVID-19 cases
-
(URGENT) N. Korea seems to have failed in unidentified projectile launch: S. Korean military