Moon, Grand Duke of Luxembourg express hope for deeper ties
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in and Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg exchanged letters on Wednesday to mark the 60th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations and expressed hope for deeper ties, Moon's spokesperson said.
In his letter, Moon recalled that Luxembourg helped South Korea in its time of need and fought alongside the country during the 1950-53 Korean War.
"We will forever remember Luxembourg's support and sacrifice," he wrote, according to spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.
"On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations, I hope the mutual understanding and friendship between the two nations will increase further and cooperation will deepen," he added.
The grand duke offered his congratulations on the anniversary and expressed hope the two countries' partnership will increase further and contribute to strengthening their shared values of world peace and democracy, Park said.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
Hybe's Bang to get honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
BTS' Seoul concert scores more than US$32 mln at global box office: report
-
(LEAD) BTS Seoul concerts attract 2.46 million fans around the world
-
(3rd LD) BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(3rd LD) Yoon elected president after remarkably close race
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(2nd LD) Yoon vows closer cooperation with U.S. to deter N. Korea
-
Yoon vows to make relations with U.S. commensurate with those of allies promising to defend with blood
-
(3rd LD) Yoon says sure S. Korea-China relations will develop further
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is alive in Ukraine
-
Hybe's Bang to get honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases surpass somber 400,000 milestone amid omicron wave
-
(4th LD) S. Korea reports all-time high of 441,423 daily COVID-19 cases
-
(URGENT) N. Korea seems to have failed in unidentified projectile launch: S. Korean military