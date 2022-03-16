HyundaiMtr 168,000 UP 5,000

AmoreG 43,800 UP 1,100

Hyosung 84,400 UP 1,100

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,550 UP 30

POSCO 283,000 UP 1,000

LS 51,400 UP 200

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES110000 UP500

GC Corp 194,000 UP 2,000

GS E&C 47,350 UP 400

SLCORP 22,900 UP 550

Yuhan 59,000 0

DB INSURANCE 59,200 UP 1,100

NHIS 11,350 UP 50

DongwonInd 216,500 UP 2,500

SamsungElec 70,400 UP 900

LotteChilsung 157,000 UP 2,000

LOTTE 31,450 UP 700

SK Discovery 38,800 UP 200

GCH Corp 22,900 UP 350

TaekwangInd 1,009,000 UP 9,000

KAL 30,350 UP 1,100

LG Corp. 72,500 UP 1,600

Shinsegae 262,500 UP 9,000

SGBC 61,800 UP 900

LOTTE Fine Chem 78,400 UP 700

SSANGYONGCNE 8,130 UP 110

POSCO CHEMICAL 98,000 UP 1,400

HYUNDAI STEEL 38,950 UP 350

BoryungPharm 13,000 UP 200

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,240 0

Nongshim 287,000 UP 6,000

DB HiTek 69,000 UP 900

CJ 81,500 UP 2,300

Hanwha 30,700 UP 350

DongkukStlMill 16,700 UP 250

LX INT 30,200 UP 150

KIA CORP. 72,100 UP 2,900

SamsungF&MIns 184,500 UP 1,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 18,550 UP 250

Kogas 40,700 UP 100

