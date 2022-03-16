KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HyundaiMtr 168,000 UP 5,000
AmoreG 43,800 UP 1,100
Hyosung 84,400 UP 1,100
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,550 UP 30
POSCO 283,000 UP 1,000
LS 51,400 UP 200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES110000 UP500
GC Corp 194,000 UP 2,000
GS E&C 47,350 UP 400
SLCORP 22,900 UP 550
Yuhan 59,000 0
DB INSURANCE 59,200 UP 1,100
NHIS 11,350 UP 50
DongwonInd 216,500 UP 2,500
SamsungElec 70,400 UP 900
LotteChilsung 157,000 UP 2,000
LOTTE 31,450 UP 700
SK Discovery 38,800 UP 200
GCH Corp 22,900 UP 350
TaekwangInd 1,009,000 UP 9,000
KAL 30,350 UP 1,100
LG Corp. 72,500 UP 1,600
Shinsegae 262,500 UP 9,000
SGBC 61,800 UP 900
LOTTE Fine Chem 78,400 UP 700
SSANGYONGCNE 8,130 UP 110
POSCO CHEMICAL 98,000 UP 1,400
HYUNDAI STEEL 38,950 UP 350
BoryungPharm 13,000 UP 200
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,240 0
Nongshim 287,000 UP 6,000
DB HiTek 69,000 UP 900
CJ 81,500 UP 2,300
Hanwha 30,700 UP 350
DongkukStlMill 16,700 UP 250
LX INT 30,200 UP 150
KIA CORP. 72,100 UP 2,900
SamsungF&MIns 184,500 UP 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 18,550 UP 250
Kogas 40,700 UP 100
(MORE)
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
Hybe's Bang to get honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
BTS' Seoul concert scores more than US$32 mln at global box office: report
-
(LEAD) BTS Seoul concerts attract 2.46 million fans around the world
-
(3rd LD) BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(3rd LD) Yoon elected president after remarkably close race
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(2nd LD) Yoon vows closer cooperation with U.S. to deter N. Korea
-
Yoon vows to make relations with U.S. commensurate with those of allies promising to defend with blood
-
(3rd LD) Yoon says sure S. Korea-China relations will develop further
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is alive in Ukraine
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases surpass somber 400,000 milestone amid omicron wave
-
Hybe's Bang to get honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
(4th LD) S. Korea reports all-time high of 441,423 daily COVID-19 cases
-
(URGENT) N. Korea seems to have failed in unidentified projectile launch: S. Korean military