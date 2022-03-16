KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HyundaiEng&Const 49,200 UP 800
CUCKOO HOMESYS 35,350 DN 2,050
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,500 UP 300
SK hynix 116,500 UP 4,000
Youngpoong 660,000 UP 3,000
ORION Holdings 13,900 UP 200
KCC 326,000 UP 7,500
SKBP 91,100 UP 1,500
NEXENTIRE 6,110 UP 110
CHONGKUNDANG 98,200 UP 1,400
Hyundai M&F INS 29,100 DN 50
TaihanElecWire 1,425 UP 30
Daesang 22,050 UP 150
SKNetworks 4,570 UP 70
BukwangPharm 12,500 UP 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 83,900 UP 900
Daewoong 32,150 UP 200
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,180 UP 120
SKC 129,000 UP 4,000
KPIC 160,500 UP 5,000
GS Retail 28,150 DN 50
Ottogi 423,500 UP 3,500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 498,000 UP 11,000
MERITZ SECU 5,690 0
HtlShilla 79,900 UP 2,300
SamsungElecMech 155,500 UP 4,500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 82,300 UP 1,900
ShinhanGroup 37,900 0
HITEJINRO 37,300 UP 50
CJ LOGISTICS 134,500 UP 1,000
DOOSAN 119,000 0
DL 59,900 UP 1,300
HANJINKAL 55,800 UP 3,800
Hanmi Science 46,300 UP 4,300
KSOE 90,000 UP 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 34,500 UP 350
MS IND 23,150 UP 550
OCI 107,500 DN 500
LS ELECTRIC 46,050 DN 700
KorZinc 572,000 DN 11,000
(MORE)
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
Hybe's Bang to get honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
BTS' Seoul concert scores more than US$32 mln at global box office: report
-
(LEAD) BTS Seoul concerts attract 2.46 million fans around the world
-
(3rd LD) BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(3rd LD) Yoon elected president after remarkably close race
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(2nd LD) Yoon vows closer cooperation with U.S. to deter N. Korea
-
Yoon vows to make relations with U.S. commensurate with those of allies promising to defend with blood
-
(3rd LD) Yoon says sure S. Korea-China relations will develop further
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is alive in Ukraine
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases surpass somber 400,000 milestone amid omicron wave
-
Hybe's Bang to get honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
(4th LD) S. Korea reports all-time high of 441,423 daily COVID-19 cases
-
(URGENT) N. Korea seems to have failed in unidentified projectile launch: S. Korean military