KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SamsungHvyInd 5,530 0
HyundaiMipoDock 80,000 DN 200
IS DONGSEO 58,000 UP 1,200
S-Oil 85,000 UP 2,400
LG Innotek 362,500 UP 21,500
Hanssem 88,800 UP 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 205,500 UP 5,000
HMM 32,000 UP 200
HYUNDAI WIA 58,800 UP 300
KumhoPetrochem 157,000 UP 7,000
S-1 67,400 UP 300
ZINUS 76,000 UP 500
Hanchem 201,000 UP 5,500
DWS 54,500 UP 600
KEPCO 24,650 UP 150
SamsungSecu 40,900 UP 600
KG DONGBU STL 10,750 UP 250
Mobis 208,000 UP 3,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 52,200 UP 100
SKTelecom 58,000 UP 200
SNT MOTIV 41,500 UP 700
HyundaiElev 36,600 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDS 140,000 UP 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 37,250 UP 100
KUMHOTIRE 3,985 UP 85
Hanon Systems 11,500 UP 200
SK 234,500 UP 1,000
ShinpoongPharm 38,650 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL151000 UP7000
LOTTE TOUR 18,500 UP 400
LG Uplus 13,650 DN 250
SAMSUNG LIFE 61,200 UP 1,400
KT&G 81,500 UP 200
DHICO 22,600 UP 300
Doosanfc 40,000 0
LG Display 19,250 UP 50
Handsome 35,200 UP 650
Asiana Airlines 21,500 UP 1,450
COWAY 66,800 UP 100
LOTTE SHOPPING 95,900 UP 6,200
(MORE)
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
Hybe's Bang to get honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
BTS' Seoul concert scores more than US$32 mln at global box office: report
-
(LEAD) BTS Seoul concerts attract 2.46 million fans around the world
-
(3rd LD) BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(3rd LD) Yoon elected president after remarkably close race
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(2nd LD) Yoon vows closer cooperation with U.S. to deter N. Korea
-
Yoon vows to make relations with U.S. commensurate with those of allies promising to defend with blood
-
(3rd LD) Yoon says sure S. Korea-China relations will develop further
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is alive in Ukraine
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases surpass somber 400,000 milestone amid omicron wave
-
Hybe's Bang to get honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
(4th LD) S. Korea reports all-time high of 441,423 daily COVID-19 cases
-
(URGENT) N. Korea seems to have failed in unidentified projectile launch: S. Korean military