KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 10,550 UP 100
DONGSUH 26,450 0
SamsungEng 26,550 UP 200
SAMSUNG C&T 115,000 UP 1,500
PanOcean 7,260 UP 50
SAMSUNG CARD 32,100 UP 100
CheilWorldwide 22,300 0
KT 33,050 DN 50
NCsoft 440,000 0
KIWOOM 94,600 UP 1,200
DSME 23,750 0
HDSINFRA 6,640 UP 60
DWEC 7,180 UP 80
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,300 0
CJ CheilJedang 344,500 UP 5,500
KEPCO KPS 42,750 UP 350
LGH&H 838,000 UP 6,000
LGCHEM 442,000 UP 3,000
KEPCO E&C 88,100 DN 800
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 58,600 UP 1,100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,300 UP 350
LGELECTRONICS 125,000 UP 2,000
Celltrion 181,000 UP 1,000
Huchems 21,600 UP 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 173,500 UP 4,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 77,600 UP 1,600
KIH 74,700 UP 300
Kangwonland 28,100 UP 1,000
Kakao 104,000 UP 1,000
NAVER 330,500 UP 3,000
GS 39,900 UP 200
CJ CGV 28,050 UP 1,600
LIG Nex1 74,100 UP 1,000
Fila Holdings 33,950 UP 1,050
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 169,500 UP 3,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 47,200 DN 250
HANWHA LIFE 2,915 UP 45
AMOREPACIFIC 155,000 UP 1,500
FOOSUNG 18,100 UP 1,050
SK Innovation 199,000 UP 7,500
(MORE)
-
