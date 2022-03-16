KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
POONGSAN 32,350 UP 100
KOLON IND 57,500 UP 600
HanmiPharm 280,000 UP 9,000
Youngone Corp 45,050 DN 50
Hansae 24,350 UP 650
Meritz Financial 33,700 DN 400
BNK Financial Group 7,660 UP 40
emart 138,000 UP 2,500
MANDO 43,950 UP 800
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY344 50 UP1450
KOLMAR KOREA 42,350 UP 1,300
PIAM 43,600 UP 400
CSWIND 61,100 DN 600
GKL 14,900 UP 200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 826,000 UP 15,000
DoubleUGames 51,000 UP 700
KBFinancialGroup 56,900 UP 200
CUCKOO 17,500 UP 150
COSMAX 77,600 UP 1,800
Netmarble 109,000 DN 500
KRAFTON 281,500 UP 4,000
HYBE 273,000 0
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S52400 UP1000
ORION 82,000 UP 400
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,000 UP 100
BGF Retail 179,000 UP 6,000
H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,550 UP 50
SKCHEM 116,000 UP 3,500
Doosan Bobcat 39,200 UP 1,150
HDC-OP 16,600 UP 400
HYOSUNG TNC 475,000 UP 8,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 484,000 UP 8,500
SKBS 137,500 UP 1,500
WooriFinancialGroup 14,500 UP 50
KakaoBank 52,600 UP 100
SK ie technology 110,000 UP 4,500
LG Energy Solution 363,500 UP 4,000
DL E&C 130,500 UP 1,000
kakaopay 141,500 UP 3,500
SKSQUARE 51,300 0
(END)
