Seoul stocks snap 3-day losing streak on eased concerns over oil prices, rate hikes
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks rebounded Wednesday on the back of a steep fall in oil prices, ending a three-day losing streak. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index closed up 37.70 points, or 1.44 percent, at 2,659.23 points.
Trading volume was moderate at about 727 million shares worth some 9.2 trillion won (US$7.4 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 734 to 128.
Institutions bought a net 365 billion won, while foreigners sold 133 billion won and retail investors offloaded 236 billion won.
Stocks opened sharply higher, tracking overnight rallies on Wall Street that stemmed from a plunge in oil prices.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite surged 2.92 percent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 1.8 percent, largely as oil prices dipped below US$100 a barrel amid talks between Russia and Ukraine.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to start hiking the interest rates from near zero this week, as the Ukraine conflict could further jack up U.S. inflation.
"The drop in oil prices played the biggest factor in driving up the stock price. Overnight Wall Street gains and escalating expectations of progress in Russia-Ukraine talks also boosted investor sentiment," HI Investment & Securities analyst Park Sang-hyun said.
Investors also await the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on a possible interest hike at the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting this week.
Most large caps closed higher, with electronics, chemical and automobiles leading the market gain.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics climbed 1.29 percent to 70,400 won, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix jumped 3.56 percent to 116,500 won.
Top carmaker Hyundai Motor climbed 3.07 percent to 168,000 won, and Chemical heavyweight LG Chem added 0.68 percent to 442,000 won.
Among losers, wireless carrier KT lost 0.15 percent to 33,050 won.
The local currency closed at 1,235.70 won against the U.S. dollar, up 7.10 won from the previous session's close.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
Hybe's Bang to get honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
BTS' Seoul concert scores more than US$32 mln at global box office: report
-
(LEAD) BTS Seoul concerts attract 2.46 million fans around the world
-
(3rd LD) BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(3rd LD) Yoon elected president after remarkably close race
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(2nd LD) Yoon vows closer cooperation with U.S. to deter N. Korea
-
Yoon vows to make relations with U.S. commensurate with those of allies promising to defend with blood
-
(3rd LD) Yoon says sure S. Korea-China relations will develop further
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is alive in Ukraine
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases surpass somber 400,000 milestone amid omicron wave
-
Hybe's Bang to get honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
(4th LD) S. Korea reports all-time high of 441,423 daily COVID-19 cases
-
(URGENT) N. Korea seems to have failed in unidentified projectile launch: S. Korean military