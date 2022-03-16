Daegu FC likely to miss key forward for rest of season to injury
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- Daegu FC's recent playoff victory at the top Asian football tournament came at a cost, with their Brazilian forward Edgar expected to miss the rest of the season with a torn Achilles tendon.
Daegu FC said Wednesday Edgar suffered the injury on his left foot the previous night, when Daegu defeated Buriram United 3-2 on penalties in a playoff match at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League.
Around the 65th minute mark, Edgar jumped for a ball in the air and then fell to the ground upon landing without contact. He was stretchered off the field at DGB Daegu Bank Park in Daegu, some 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, and was later diagnosed with the ruptured Achilles tendon.
Edgar, 35, has been with Daegu since 2018, helping them to the FA Cup title in 2018 and a franchise-best third-place finish in the K League 1 last season. He tied for the team-lead with 10 goals in 2021 and has netted 35 goals with 15 assists in 95 career matches here.
Edgar missed the start of the 2021 season with a torn Achilles tendon in his right foot.
