S. Korean Bond Yields on Mar. 16, 2022
All News 16:41 March 16, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.539 1.548 -0.9
2-year TB 2.043 2.071 -2.8
3-year TB 2.268 2.285 -1.7
10-year TB 2.768 2.753 +1.5
2-year MSB 1.978 2.004 -2.6
3-year CB (AA-) 2.948 2.965 -1.7
91-day CD 1.500 1.500 0.0
(END)
