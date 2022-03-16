Defense minister visits U.S. military base to check combined readiness
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook on Wednesday visited a key U.S. military base south of Seoul to inspect the allies' combined defense posture, his office said, hours after North Korea's apparently botched missile launch.
During his visit to Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of the capital, Suh met with Gen. Paul LaCamera, the chief of the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command (CFC), and other senior officials of the CFC and the U.N. Command.
Earlier in the day, the North fired an apparent ballistic missile, but it apparently exploded in midair, military sources here said.
"Under the grave security situation, I call on you to focus on the CFC's core mission of defending the Republic of Korea based on the solid combined defense posture," Suh was quoted by his ministry as saying.
He also stressed the importance of maintaining military readiness based on cooperation between South Korea and the U.S. at a time when Seoul is undergoing a presidential transition.
LaCamera said that the CFC will continue to maintain "unwavering" readiness based on close cooperation between the allies, as well as the spirit of the alliance's motto, "We go together," according to the ministry.
During the visit there, Suh was also briefed on progress in the project to relocate the CFC headquarters to Camp Humphreys later this year and met South Korean and U.S. troops stationed there.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
Hybe's Bang to get honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
BTS' Seoul concert scores more than US$32 mln at global box office: report
-
(LEAD) BTS Seoul concerts attract 2.46 million fans around the world
-
(3rd LD) BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(3rd LD) Yoon elected president after remarkably close race
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(2nd LD) Yoon vows closer cooperation with U.S. to deter N. Korea
-
Yoon vows to make relations with U.S. commensurate with those of allies promising to defend with blood
-
(3rd LD) Yoon says sure S. Korea-China relations will develop further
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is alive in Ukraine
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases surpass somber 400,000 milestone amid omicron wave
-
Hybe's Bang to get honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
(4th LD) S. Korea reports all-time high of 441,423 daily COVID-19 cases
-
(URGENT) N. Korea seems to have failed in unidentified projectile launch: S. Korean military