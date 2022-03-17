(2nd LD) S. Korean battery makers tout latest technologies, future visions at Seoul exhibition
By Kim Seung-yeon
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- Major South Korean battery makers are showcasing their latest technologies and visions for future growth during an international battery exhibition in Seoul this week, the companies said Thursday.
SK On Co., LG Energy Solution Ltd. and Samsung SDI Co. were among some 250 battery and battery parts manufacturers and automotive companies around the globe participating in the three-day InterBattery 2022, taking place in the Convention and Exhibition Center (COEX) through Saturday.
The InterBattery exhibition, first launched in 2013, is an annual business event showcasing various new products and technologies related to the battery industry. This year's session is co-hosted by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and the Korea Battery Industry Association (KBIA).
During the show, SK On, a newcomer as a separate entity after its split-off from SK Innovation Co., introduced its latest high-nickel lithium-ion battery, known as the NCM9, and its premium Z-folding technology for separators, the company said in a release.
SK On also showcased its high-quality cathode materials, a key battery component, followed by the S-Pack technology designed to block heat from spreading to the battery pack from cells in the event of a fire.
Various electric vehicles by SK On's auto partners, including Ferrari's plug-in hybrid model of the SF90 Stradale sports car, and others by Hyundai Motor Co. and Mercedes-Benz, were on display.
LG Energy Solution Ltd., the world's second-largest battery maker, presented a variety of products that run on its battery systems, ranging from the Tesla Model Y and General Motor's Hummer to ICT devices, energy storage systems and e-scooters.
It also showed the next-generation lineups like solid-state batteries and the light lithium-sulfur battery known for its high energy density and enhanced sustainability.
Samsung SDI unveiled its newly launched PRiMX battery brand that touts superior technology and quality. It showed its product lineups for PRiMX-powered power tools, energy storage systems, and mobility and artificial intelligence (AI) robots.
Its signature Gen5 battery that will be installed in new BMW vehicles, and the road maps for the next-generation Gen6, solid-state battery and cobalt-free battery were also put on exhibit.
POSCO Chemical Co., a battery component maker, presented its key battery materials lineup designed for future mobility vehicles, primarily electric vehicles.
It showcased single-crystal cathodes, a new battery material known for its strength in enhancing the mileage, durability and safety of EV batteries. POSCO Chemical is pushing for its mass production.
Its portfolio of anode materials, such as natural and artificial graphite, silicon and low-expansion anodes, were also introduced, along with precursors.
Industry Minister Moon Sung-wook and top officials of the three battery makers attended the event, including Jun Young-hyun, vice chairman of Samsung SDI and the head of the KBIA; SK On CEO Ji Dong-seop; LG Energy Solution President Lee Bang-soo; and Samsung SDI CEO Choi Yoon-ho.
