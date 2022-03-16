Gov't to support U.S. economic framework for Indo-Pacific
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea welcomes Washington's forthcoming economic framework for the Indo-Pacific and will deliver its position to the U.S. government at an early date, the foreign ministry said Wednesday.
The Joe Biden administration is expected to unveil the new economic framework following the release of Washington's new Indo-Pacific strategy last month, which is widely seen as U.S. efforts to counter China's growing economic clout in the region.
Second Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon had a phone conversation with Jose Fernandez, the U.S. undersecretary of state for economic growth, energy and the environment, to discuss the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and other trade issues, the ministry said in a release.
Fernandez explained the U.S. plan on fair trade practices and expressed hope for continued cooperation with South Korea in the area, while Choi said the Seoul government will deliver its position on the framework soon after completing intergovernmental reviews, the ministry said.
The two officials agreed to hold the annual high-level bilateral economic consultations in fall to discuss ways to deepen the economic ties, it added.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
Hybe's Bang to get honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
BTS' Seoul concert scores more than US$32 mln at global box office: report
-
(LEAD) BTS Seoul concerts attract 2.46 million fans around the world
-
(3rd LD) BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(3rd LD) Yoon elected president after remarkably close race
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(2nd LD) Yoon vows closer cooperation with U.S. to deter N. Korea
-
Yoon vows to make relations with U.S. commensurate with those of allies promising to defend with blood
-
(3rd LD) Yoon says sure S. Korea-China relations will develop further
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is alive in Ukraine
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases surpass somber 400,000 milestone amid omicron wave
-
(4th LD) S. Korea reports all-time high of 441,423 daily COVID-19 cases
-
Hybe's Bang to get honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
(URGENT) N. Korea seems to have failed in unidentified projectile launch: S. Korean military