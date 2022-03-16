Two men face investigation over unauthorized entry to Ukraine as volunteer fighters
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- Police said Wednesday they will investigate two associates of Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber Rhee Keun, as they returned from their unauthorized trip to Ukraine to fight against invading Russian forces.
The trio entered Ukraine in early March as volunteer soldiers despite Seoul having prohibited its citizens from traveling to the country. The two men returned to South Korea early Wednesday while Rhee remains in Ukraine.
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said it will summon them for questioning after their seven-day quarantine period ends.
Last week, the foreign ministry reported Rhee and his two associates to the police on charges of violating the passport law and said it will take measures to invalidate their passports.
South Korea has banned its nationals from traveling to Ukraine since mid-February due to safety concerns.
Those who enter the country without approval can face up to a year in prison or a maximum fine of 10 million won (US$8,150).
