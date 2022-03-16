Biden vows support for Asian American community on one-year anniversary of Atlanta shooting
WASHINGTON, March 16 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Joe Biden reaffirmed his support for Asian American communities Wednesday, marking the one year anniversary of tragic shootings in Atlanta that killed eight people, including six women of Asian descent.
Biden also vowed continued efforts to eradicate hate crimes and gun violence.
"One year ago today, eight people, six of them women of Asian descent, were tragically killed by a gunman who attacked three Asian-run businesses," the president said in a released statement.
"These horrific murders shook communities across America and underscored how far we have to go in this country to fight racism, misogyny, and all forms of hate — and the epidemic of gun violence that enables these extremists," he added.
Citing his trip to Atlanta shortly after the fatal shootings last year, Biden said it was a "stark reminder that anti-Asian violence and discrimination have deep roots in our nation."
He added he was proud to sign the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act in May 2021, which allowed federal government investigation into acts of hate.
"On this somber anniversary, my Administration remains fully committed to advancing safety, inclusion, and belonging for all Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders—especially the women and girls who disproportionately bear the burdens of hate—and to reducing the gun violence that terrorizes our communities," said the released statement.
"Together, we must build a future where no one fears violence."
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
