(LEAD) USTR, S. Korean minister highlight semiconductor cooperation with visit to SK Siltron CSS
(ATTN: UPDATES with remarks from USTR Tai, Trade Minister Yeo, minor changes in paras 5-11; ADDS photo)
By Byun Duk-kun
AUBURN, Michigan, March 16 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai and South Korean Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo made a joint visit to the factory of a South Korean semiconductor material producer on Wednesday, highlighting their emphasis on cooperation for supply chain resiliency.
The rare trip to the SK Siltron CSS factory in Auburn, Michigan, a city with a population of only about 2,100, came on the day after the 10th anniversary of the implementation of the South Korea-U.S. free trade agreement (KORUS FTA).
SK Siltron CSS is the American branch of SK Siltron under South Korea's SK Group.
The company produces silicon carbide (SiC) wafers, next-generation semiconductor material that enables the production of lighter, smaller but more efficient semiconductors.
"I'm particularly excited to learn that SK will be investing $300 million in Bay County over the next several years, which will double the number of people employed here in the state by SK, and increase our collective semiconductor production capacity," USTR Tai said.
"This partnership between our two countries is an excellent example of how we can harness the innovation and talent of our citizens to create a cleaner, more sustainable economy while also creating good paying jobs along the way," she added.
SK Group, run by Chey Tae-won, purchased the Auburn plant from Dow Dupont in 2020 for US$450 million.
SK Group has since committed an additional $300-million investment to build a second production facility in nearby Bay City, which is expected to begin operations later this year, according to company officials.
The SK Siltron facility in Bay City is expected to boost the company's production capacity in Michigan by up to four times from the current level once it becomes fully operational in 2025, they said.
"Ambassador Tai and I agree that the SK Citroen factories here in Michigan best represent the future of our bilateral economic alliance, the next chapter in mobility here at the birthplace of automobile manufacturing," Yeo said.
Officials from SK Siltron CSS said semiconductors made from SiC wafers can help electric vehicles charge by up to 75 percent faster while also increasing the travel distance of the cars by up to 7.5 percent.
Following its monthslong global review, the U.S. Department of Commerce said in January that the global shortage of semiconductors was partly caused by a lack of wafer production capacity.
"The primary bottleneck across the board appears to be wafer production capacity, which requires a longer-term solution," the department had said.
Speaking in a seminar in Washington on Monday, Yeo underscored the need for the U.S. and South Korea to continue expanding their bilateral economic cooperation in areas including supply chains and emerging technologies.
"Now, it is high time to plan ahead the future of KORUS FTA for the next 10 years," he said.
"That is why last November during the KORUS joint committee, headed jointly by myself and USTR Katherine Tai in Seoul, we agreed to continue to develop this trade relationship in a future-oriented approach, initiating new enhanced channels of communication to efficiently effectively address emerging trade issues in areas such as supply chain resilience, emerging technologies, and the digital ecosystem and trade facilitation," added Yeo.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
Hybe's Bang to get honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
BTS' Seoul concert scores more than US$32 mln at global box office: report
-
(LEAD) BTS Seoul concerts attract 2.46 million fans around the world
-
(3rd LD) BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(3rd LD) Yoon elected president after remarkably close race
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(2nd LD) Yoon vows closer cooperation with U.S. to deter N. Korea
-
Yoon vows to make relations with U.S. commensurate with those of allies promising to defend with blood
-
(3rd LD) Yoon says sure S. Korea-China relations will develop further
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is alive in Ukraine
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases surpass somber 400,000 milestone amid omicron wave
-
(4th LD) S. Korea reports all-time high of 441,423 daily COVID-19 cases
-
(URGENT) N. Korea seems to have failed in unidentified projectile launch: S. Korean military
-
Hybe's Bang to get honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University