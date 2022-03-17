Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 17.
Korean-language dailies
-- Moon-Yoon meeting called off due to unfinished working-level consultation (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon-Yoon meeting called off due to unfinished working-level consultation (Kookmin Daily)
-- Yongsan emerges as possible site for presidential office under Yoon government (Donga Ilbo)
-- Moon-Yoon meeting called off due to unfinished working-level consultation (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon-Yoon meeting called off due to unfinished working-level consultation (Segye Times)
-- Moon-Yoon meeting called off due to differences over personnel matters, pardon of former president (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon-Yoon meeting called off due to unfinished working-level consultation (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Moon-Yoon meeting called off due to differences over personnel matters, pardon of former president (Hankyoreh)
-- N. Korea seems to have failed in projectile launch (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Moon-Yoon meeting called off due to differences over personnel matters (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Moon-Yoon meeting called off due to unfinished working-level consultation (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- North's missile test flames out (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea mulls downgrading COVID-19's threat status as cases cross 400,000 (Korea Herald)
-- Incoming, outgoing gov'ts clash amid power transition (Korea Times)
(END)
