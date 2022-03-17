(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on March 17)

One of the thorny issues is Yoon's plan to propose that Moon grant a special pardon for former President Lee, 81, who is serving a 17-year jail term after being convicted of embezzlement and bribery. Yoon believes that such a pardon is necessary for national integration. He also cited the old age and worsening health of Lee who belonged to the PPP's predecessor, the Grand National Party. However, the amnesty issue has become complicated as Moon and members the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) were simultaneously seeking to pardon former South Gyeongsang Province Gov. Kim Kyung-soo, Moon's close aide, who was convicted of online opinion manipulation in the lead-up to the 2017 presidential election.